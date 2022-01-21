Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $5.81. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 131,517 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

