HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 101,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

