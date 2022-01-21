Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Market Cap Tops $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

