I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.02

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 712120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

