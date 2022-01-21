I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. I-Mab comprises about 1.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.07% of I-Mab worth $59,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 29.3% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $24,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.