I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 8%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. 15,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 646,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.