I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 8%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. 15,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 646,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

