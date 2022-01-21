Ian Selby Acquires 500,000 Shares of Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,822.21).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Ian Selby acquired 150,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($2,046.66).

Shares of FLX opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Falanx Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

