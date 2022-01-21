iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICAD. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.06. iCAD has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

