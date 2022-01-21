ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Gap Down to $104.33

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.33, but opened at $101.14. ICF International shares last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

