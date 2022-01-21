II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 75,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,726. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

