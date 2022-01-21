Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ilika stock opened at GBX 140.58 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of £220.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.12.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

