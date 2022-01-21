IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in IMAC by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter worth $118,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 204,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.83.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

