Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Immunovant worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of IMVT opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

