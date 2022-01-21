Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 559,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,448. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,914,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.