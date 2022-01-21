Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMBBY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

