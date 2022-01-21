Impleum (IMPL) Market Cap Reaches $12,882.72

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $12,882.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 11,305,546 coins and its circulating supply is 11,198,725 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

