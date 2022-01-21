Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.86. Independence shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 13,875 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Independence by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independence by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 177.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.