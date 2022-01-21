Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

