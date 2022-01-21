Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,869. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

