IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MED opened at $197.26 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.79.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

