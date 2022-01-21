IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 145.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $217.15 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

