IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $24.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

