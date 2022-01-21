IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Etsy by 84.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 67.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.38.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

