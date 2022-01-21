IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 20,016 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 137,289 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Dagnon bought 25,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.