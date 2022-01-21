IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.