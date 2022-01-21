IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,941.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.