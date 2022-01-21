indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,149. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.