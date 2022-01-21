Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IFBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 109,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Infobird has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Infobird alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Infobird in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Infobird in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.