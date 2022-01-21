Informa (LON:INF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $523.55

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.55 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 581.20 ($7.93). Informa shares last traded at GBX 569 ($7.76), with a volume of 3,324,487 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on INF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 568 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 670 ($9.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.89) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 639.67 ($8.73).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 523.89. The stock has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,721.24).

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

