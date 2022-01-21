Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $43,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

