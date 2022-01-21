Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 223,684 shares.The stock last traded at $28.05 and had previously closed at $28.00.

INBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.