InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, lifted their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $2.58 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.22.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

