Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Insider Buys $12,100.00 in Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $12,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SACH opened at $5.71 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

