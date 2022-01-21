Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider John C. Rigg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($57,988.81).

Shares of LON:TRD opened at GBX 165.01 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.67. The firm has a market cap of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.13. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 61.28 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

