Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells $35,396.24 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $22,459.92.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.95 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

