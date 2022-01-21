Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells $35,396.24 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $22,459.92.
NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.95 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
