Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 383,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

