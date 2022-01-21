Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO Sells 7,670 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CUK traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $18.42. 2,435,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUK. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

