Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 279,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,388. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

