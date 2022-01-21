Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells 21,674 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

