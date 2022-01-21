Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Sells $303,248.16 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $303,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $225.46. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

