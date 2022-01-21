Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $94,346.97 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

