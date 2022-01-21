Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Sells 3,336 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 693,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,575. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

