Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 1,650,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. Analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

