Integral Health Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. 2,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $225.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

