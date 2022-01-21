Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,453,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after buying an additional 221,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,200. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,702 shares of company stock worth $6,118,937. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

