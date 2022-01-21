Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,194. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

