Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for 3.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $252,000.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. 3,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,819. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

