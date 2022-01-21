Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 7,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,345. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

