Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. 1,188,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,734,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.