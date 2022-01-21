Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

